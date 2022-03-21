Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,196 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after buying an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,193,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,317,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. raised their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $80.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

