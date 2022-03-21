Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 185,465 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185,465 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 896.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $61.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

