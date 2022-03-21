Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 20,962 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.30 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

