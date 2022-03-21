Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 278,601 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278,601 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Steel Dynamics worth $15,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18,409.1% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $84.21 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

