Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,262 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $118.70 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.98.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

