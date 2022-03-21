REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 1,323,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,170,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.55% of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH as of its most recent SEC filing.
About REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB)
Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.
