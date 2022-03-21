REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 1,323,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,170,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

In related news, Director George F. Tidmarsh purchased 20,000 shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.55% of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH as of its most recent SEC filing.

About REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB)

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

