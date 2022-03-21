Reviewing First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) & Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Universal Technical Institute’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 0.65 $11.71 million N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $335.08 million 0.85 $14.58 million $0.39 22.26

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First High-School Education Group and Universal Technical Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Technical Institute 0 0 3 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.55%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Universal Technical Institute.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute 7.78% 27.11% 6.49%

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats First High-School Education Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First High-School Education Group (Get Rating)

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

About Universal Technical Institute (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

