Reviewing Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience and Haemonetics are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for INVO Bioscience and Haemonetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Haemonetics 0 3 5 0 2.63

INVO Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 131.13%. Haemonetics has a consensus price target of $72.43, suggesting a potential upside of 30.27%. Given INVO Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Haemonetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 29.90 -$8.35 million ($1.26) -2.10 Haemonetics $870.46 million 3.26 $79.47 million $0.43 129.31

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -787.94% -228.66% -105.28% Haemonetics 2.37% 17.33% 6.78%

Summary

Haemonetics beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

