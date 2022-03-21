Reviewing PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) & ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

PFSweb has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

67.3% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PFSweb and ALJ Regional’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $342.51 million 0.76 -$5.50 million $6.85 1.72 ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.25 -$4.64 million ($0.28) -9.25

ALJ Regional has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb. ALJ Regional is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PFSweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb 47.57% -11.57% -4.32% ALJ Regional -2.76% -105.38% -5.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PFSweb and ALJ Regional, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 2 0 3.00 ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

PFSweb presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.02%. Given PFSweb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PFSweb is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Summary

PFSweb beats ALJ Regional on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb (Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services. The PFS Operations segment offers its services to support and improve the physical and post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment, customer care and order to cash service, and distributed order orchestration and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

About ALJ Regional (Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

