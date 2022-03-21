Revomon 24-Hour Volume Tops $960,241.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Revomon has a total market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $960,241.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00045643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.99 or 0.07061803 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,012.89 or 0.99596344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

