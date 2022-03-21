Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

