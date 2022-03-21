Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 43,000 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Upwork worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Upwork by 1,775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after acquiring an additional 509,479 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 1,080.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 438,304 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,279 shares of company stock valued at $473,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

UPWK traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.03. 1,118,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

