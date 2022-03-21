Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fisker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fisker by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,235,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fisker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fisker stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,936,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,575. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

In other Fisker news, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

