Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires New Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.07% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,103. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -267.91. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

