Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.23% of YETI worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in YETI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after buying an additional 17,246 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in YETI by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Raymond James decreased their target price on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of YETI traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 878,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,545. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

