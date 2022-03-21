Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $116.87. 5,886,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.87. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,264 shares of company stock worth $22,516,364. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

