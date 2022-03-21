Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 40,000 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average is $114.36.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.