Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 62,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.18. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

