Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $20.94 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Intel by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $47.39. 32,568,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,260,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

