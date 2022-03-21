Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $2.40 Million in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 661,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Procore Technologies stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,987. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

