Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $4.19 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.19. 19,252,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,260,084. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

