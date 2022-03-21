Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $5.31 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $12.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.29. 340,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,796. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $231.88 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.56.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

