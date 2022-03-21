Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $5.58 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.10% of Chart Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.81. 227,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,474. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.29.

Chart Industries ( NASDAQ:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

