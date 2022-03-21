Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $5.60 Million in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.21% of Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,855,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 173,126 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. 202,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.16 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.