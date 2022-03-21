Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $7.25 Million in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Beauty Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKIN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. 1,192,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,659. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 12.63.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

