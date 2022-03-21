Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $7.57 Million in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.20% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HealthEquity by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 552,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,489. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -825.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

