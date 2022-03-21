Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,121,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,369,000 after buying an additional 201,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 10.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,181,000 after buying an additional 220,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 20.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 248,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 98.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 433,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of ATCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.28. 500,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,937. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

