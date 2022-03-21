Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $5.60 Million Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.10% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 156,779 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

NYSE THO traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $149.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

