Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $7.02 Million Investment in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.05% of SentinelOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of S. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on S shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 709,116 shares of company stock worth $28,552,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

S traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.48. 5,962,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26. SentinelOne Inc has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

