Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $7.36 Million Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,364,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.08% of Doximity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Doximity by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,267. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

