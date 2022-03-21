Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $7.82 Million Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 41.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,366. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average of $152.14. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.81.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.