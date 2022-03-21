Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $1,719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.95. 32,275,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,843,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.