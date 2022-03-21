Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases Shares of 300,000 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.08% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.63. 21,245,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,839,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

