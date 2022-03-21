Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 10,900 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

SPGI traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $404.76. 2,206,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,596. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.60 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

