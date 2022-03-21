Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 37,000 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

NYSE RNG traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $121.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.61 and its 200-day moving average is $193.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.91 and a 52 week high of $337.34.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

