Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.14% of Oak Street Health worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $937,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,595. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OSH traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $23.42. 2,161,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.84. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

