Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $2.90 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.54. 841,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,978. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

