Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $8.44 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 201,725 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,916,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 118,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,656,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

