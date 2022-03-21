Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bill.com by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.93. 1,747,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -93.64 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

