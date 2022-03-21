Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,194,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Simply Good Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMPL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.02. 409,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.