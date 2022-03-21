RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,576 ($33.91) and last traded at GBX 2,602 ($34.25). 46,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 42,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,610 ($34.36).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($46.74) to GBX 3,840 ($50.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,603.33 ($60.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,134.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,269.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

