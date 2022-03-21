Rigel Protocol (RGP) Trading Down 24.5% This Week

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $236,861.07 and $286,800.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rigel Protocol Profile

RGP is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

