RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 8.2%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.20. 656,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,944,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
RLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $9,736,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,068,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 106,163 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.
About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
