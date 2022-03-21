Robert Carey Acquires 20,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00.

NASDAQ XAIR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.53. 163,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,282. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beyond Air by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Beyond Air by 29.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Air by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 70,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

