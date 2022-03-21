Robert E. Baldridge Sells 16,039 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:IPI traded up $14.92 on Monday, hitting $84.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.07. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $87.64.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 21.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

