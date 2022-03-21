Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.08.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.
In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $874,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,102 shares of company stock worth $6,164,018.
Roblox stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
About Roblox (Get Rating)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
