Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $874,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,102 shares of company stock worth $6,164,018.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,516,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.