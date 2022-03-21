Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.08.

Several research firms have commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $874,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,102 shares of company stock worth $6,164,018.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Roblox by 59,780.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

