Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Hits $0.0651 on Exchanges

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045508 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.80 or 0.07041334 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,126.99 or 0.99830796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00041111 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

