Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading 6% Higher

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.50. 14,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 336,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.