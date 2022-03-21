ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $8.18 million and $1.13 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00261759 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading



